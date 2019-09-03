RUSHFORD — The possibility of rain couldn’t stop area residents from attending the Labor Day parade Monday, which has been marching down the streets of Rushford since 1857.
The fire trucks, marching bands, horses, antique cars and tractors, politicians and the Rushford Community Band were all enjoyed by the welcoming crowd.
About 400 people lined Upper, Lower and Main streets to celebrate the unofficial end of summer. They sat tucked in lawn chairs on the sidewalks and front porches of businesses and homes, umbrellas, raincoats and hoodies at the ready under cloudy skies.
“An old farmer says it will stop, and that’s me,” Dean Plaisted of Alfred Station laughed. “It’s going to clear off.”
Plaisted has been going to the parade “off and on for 40 years” and was there with his wife, Peggy. She was there to see the old country bands and they were planning to hit Legion Park for the horse pulls later.
The Rushford Town Band, in the iconic red Cornet Band wagon, started things off, playing up and down the street until parade time. The Rushford Color Guard marched in front of three cars carrying parade grand marshals Amy and Tom Plotz from Yorkshire; Sean and Lisa Jennings of Frankinville; and Dorothy Button of West Valley.
Floats and fire trucks from towns in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties threw handfuls of candy and other treats as they passed, a favorite of both young and old along the parade route.
Caleb Kotovich, 8, and his sister, Kayleigh, 7, of Niagara Falls, were at the parade with their grandfather, Dominick Sirianni.
“I like the candy,” Caleb said, as Kayleigh, sitting next to him, nodded her head.
Sirianni reminded the youngsters that they liked the Shriners go-karts as well. When asked his favorite part of the parade, Sirianni laughed, “I like the Shriners and candy, too.”
The Cuba-Rushford Rebels marching band was on hand to bring music to parade-goers, showing off their talents in front of the judge’s stand. The Fillmore Central School marching band followed shortly after.
John and Gail Meyer of Gainesville have been attending the parade for 10 or 12 years. While they’re from the area, being farmers, they were always too busy to go to the parade until after retirement.
“We enjoy the whole thing,” said John Meyer, while Gail Meyer said she was looking forward to the Rushford Town Band, the floats and the bagpipes.
The parade was just the first of Monday’ events, which also included the Classic Car Show; horse pulls; a volleyball tournament; the ever-popular cow muffin bingo; live music by Zoar and the Rushford Concert Band. The long weekend was capped off by a second night of fireworks.
The Rushford Labor Day three-day festival began on Saturday with the Rushford Central Alumni Association picnic, and included Western New York Mercy Flight demonstrations; Rushford Historical Society basket raffles; arts and crafts vendors; live music from the Diggin’ Roots Band and Nip & Tuck; the long-standing Rushford Volunteer Fire Department demolition derby, which brought about 1,000 people into the village; with fireworks capping off the first day’s festivities.
Sunday brought Rushford Rocks; chicken barbecue and beef on weck; firemen’s demonstrations, M&T school giveaways; the GVATC antique tractor pull, vendor booths; live music from Panloco Steel Drum Band and The Burkharts; and a community church service at Rushford Baptist Church.