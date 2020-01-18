WELLSVILLE — Doug Depew has pretty much seen it all in his 45 years of employment at Giant Food Mart, from several power outages before the store had a generator to the water main break that flooded the store in January 2014.
He began work in the late 1970s on the meat room clean-up crew. From there his career expanded into roles such as assistant store manager in September 1980, followed by store manager in July 1981.
For several years he took on the role of operations manager, until October 2013, when he took over as the meat department manager. He took over a role as perishable manager in 2017, overseeing the meat, produce, deli and bakery departments.
In his last role at the Giant Food Mart, he was general manager from 2018 until his retirement in late 2019.
As someone with great knowledge of operations for the entire store, Depew was a valuable asset to its customers, Wellsville Giant Food Mart owner Mike Berardi said.
“One of his famous lines would be when a customer asked where a product was located in the store, beans for example, Doug would always respond with ‘they’re in the bean aisle’ as he would walk with the customer to its location,” Berardi said.
The owner added that customer service was always Depew’s number one priority.
“You couldn’t make it past him in an aisle without him acknowledging and greeting you,” Berardi said. “He was always quick to solve customer- and employee-related issues and each party was always satisfied in the end.”
Berardi said Depew treated everyone equally and he was known as the “go-to guy” for special requests from customers or for co-workers seeking information or advice.
“Customers and employees all had great respect for Doug as a manager and as a person,” Berardi said.
The meat department crew will always remember Depew’s delicious home-cooked meals with a side of hot sauce that he would bring in for them, Berardi said. During special meat sales, Depew would cook up things such as lasagna, shepherd’s pie, pulled pork or Italian sausage, just to name a few.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Depew was very involved with the Petrolia Hose Company in his free time away from work. He enjoys spending time with his longtime companion, Judy Gatten, his four children, Danielle, Kimberly, Angela and Bryan, as well as his grandchildren.
“While he will definitely be missed as part of the Giant Food Mart team, we believe that our customers will miss him even more,” Berardi said.
“It’s pretty amazing the dedication Doug displayed in working for one company his entire career,” the owner added. “On behalf of the Berardi family past and present, we thank him for the decades of service to the company and our community.”