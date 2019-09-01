RUSHFORD — Approximately 1,000 people walked in to Legion Park under a warm sun and a cool breeze, armed with coolers and lawn chairs while the smell of chicken barbecue wafted overhead.
They were there to watch the annual demolition derby hosted by the Rushford Fire Department, a tradition in the village for 41 years. Always held on Saturday on the opening of the three-day Labor Day festivities, this year’s derby started off with the children’s Power Wheel Derby and a Powder Puff heat of 14 women drivers this year.
Before the derby began, life membership to the Rushford Fire Department was awarded to five firemen. The earliest had joined in 1956, and between them they had about 160 years of firefighting experience, and included Ben Bialy, Dan Metcalf, Stanley Luce, Don Bliss and John Jessop.
Addie Mitchell, 6, of Silver Spring, was there with her mom Melissa, and her little pink car named “Smart Aleck.” She was one of 19 children ages 3 to 11 driving in the Power Wheel Derby, the first event of the day at the derby and she was prepared.
“I’m here cause I want to crash people,” the tike said grinning, while eyeing her competition on the field.
The Powder Puff derby was added back to the lineup this year after several years.
“A lot of women the last couple years, by word-of-mouth, wanted to have one again,” Darren Morgan, chairman of the derby said. “We used to have one years ago.”
When asked why the department decided to go for it this year, he said it was time. A lot of women seemed interested, and “it gives women the opportunity to partake in something that they may be a little hesitant about if it’s their first year, Morgan explained.
That’s why Danielle Franklin of West Seneca was there. She’s been considering driving in a derby and was there to check it out.
“There may be other reasons women may not want to participate in a demolition derby requiring more than one heat or against more aggressive drivers,” Morgan said.
That’s not the case for Suzi Fisher of Great Valley, who was one of the 14 drivers in the Powder Puff Saturday.
“I’m not intimidated, not at all. I’d almost rather go against the guys, but I’m very humble,” Fisher said laughing. “There’s nothing else to do today, nothing better.”
Prior to the men’s demolition derby beginning, two trophies were awarded. Zackery Secrist of Centerville won for the most patriotic car, while Vickie Kennyon of Andover had the best appearing.
“The last two years we’ve been between 65 and 80 drivers,” Darren Morgan said. He had hoped to see that number increase to about 100, and Saturday he got what he wished for, as 98 cars were registered, with heats lasting throughout the afternoon.
The fire department had made improvements to get competitors to come to the track. Josh Decker, an announcer and promoter from the Binghamton area, was on the mic. They also increased the prize money awarded
Kaylee Morgan, 9, of Farmersville, and her sister Brooklyn, 6, were there to watch family friends in the derby with their parents, Lori and Dan, whose father used to run the derby.
“I want to see the cars smash each other,” said Kaylee excitedly.
So did Everett and Debra Harrington of Scio. While they had attended the Labor Day parade in the past, most recently last year, this was the first time they had gone to the derby.
“They seemed to advertise more this year,” said Debra Harrington. “We like demolition derbys and it’s a beautiful day.”
Tiegan White, 13 of Scio, was there to watch her dad, Josh White. He drove the Jackyl car and was there with teammates Dusty Skinner and Tierney White.
“He’s been racing since before I was born,” Tiegan White said. When asked if she thought she would demo when she got older, she shook her head. “I could probably take them but I don’t want to. I’m not risking myself.”
The Labor Day Demolition Derby is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser of the year, according to Darren Morgan, with proceeds supporting their training needs, equipment and allows them to update their gear, a legal necessity.
Activities today and Monday include:
SUNDAY
9 a.m. — GVATC’s antique tractor pull.
Noon — Rushford Rocks rock hunt; fireman’s demonstration of an up-close tour of the fire truck; Child ID; and arts, crafts and vendor exhibits.
1 p.m. — M&T Bank school supply giveaway and Kids Pedal Pulls in the Pavilion.
2 p.m. — Panloco Steel Drum Band.
7 p.m. — Community church service at Rushford Baptist Church
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. — Rushford Labor Day parade “Celebrating the Seasons” on Main Street.
11 a.m. — Arts, crafts and vendor exhibits.
11:30 a.m. — Beef on weck at the Grange
Noon — CRCS Junior class chicken barbecue.
1 p.m. — Classic Car Show; horse pulls; The Burkharts on the Main Stage; and volleyball tournament.
3:30 p.m. — Cow muffin bingo.
5 p.m. — Rushford Concert Band in the Pavilion.
6:30 p.m. — Zoar on the Main Stage
9 p.m. — Fireworks.