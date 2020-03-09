SYRACUSE — Young archers from several schools in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will compete in the 12th annual National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) state tournament at the state fairgrounds March 20.
Archers from Hinsdale Central School District, Salamanca City School-Seneca Intermediate and Salamanca High School, as well as Fillmore elementary and Fillmore high schools and Genesee Valley and Canaseraga school districts.
The event will host 45 teams of students in three divisions, high school, middle school and elementary school.
Awards are given out in each of the three divisions for first through 10th place. Individuals who place in the Top 10 in their division, and teams that place first in each of the three divisions, qualify to compete and represent New York state at the NASP national tournament held in Louisville, Ky., in May.