An Allegany County pharmacist, suspicious of prescriptions for drugs submitted from a doctor’s office in Olean over two years, decided to call the federal Drug Enforcement Agency in May.
That phone call led to the federal fraud case against a Cuba woman, working as a medical secretary, who is alleged to have filled out nearly 60 false prescriptions for nearly 6,000 pills, including hydrocodone-acetaminophen, a Schedule II controlled substance, and alprazolam and phenterminc, schedule IV controlled substances.
Karen Melton made her initial federal court appearance this past week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah McCarthy and was released on conditions. She is charged with obtaining the drugs by “misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, and subterfuge, all inviolation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 843(a)(3),” according to a DEA investigator’s affidavit.
Her next court date is Jan. 3.
A spokeswoman for the office of the U.S. Attorney in the Western District of New York said that the government would not release the name of the Olean physician for whom Melton was working for three years.
According to the affidavit filed by DEA investigator Chad E. Cieslinski, his Western New York office received the phone-call complaint from the pharmicist on May 23.
“According to the pharmacist … he has received electronic prescriptions for over 2 years in the name of MELTON, as well as 3-4 hard copy paper prescriptions in the past month,” the affidavit states. “The pharmacist inquired about the legitimacy of the hardcopy prescriptions with MELTON’s employer.”
The pharmacist told the DEA that he had called the doctor’s office where Melton worked to verify the legitimacy of a prescription.
“The pharmacist advised DEA that an individual from the doctor’s office called back shortly after,” the affidavit states. “The person he spoke with was not the doctor, but nonetheless pretended to be. The individual persisted even after the pharmacist stated, ‘Karen, I know this is not the doctor and I need to speak with her.’
“The pharmacist indicated that he did not fill the prescription. The pharmacist further advised DEA that he did obtain the doctor’s actual phone number and spoke with her later in the day.”
Later in May, Melton was questioned by the DEA. At first she admitted to unlawfully writing a prescription once, but soon admitted to writing numerous prescriptions, the DEA alleges.
Melton was announced Thursday by federal authorities as being among dozens charged by federal prosecutors involving $160 million in fraudulent claims and 3.25 million opioid pills across the Northeast.
In all, the U.S. Department of Justice has charged 48 defendants, including 15 doctors or medical professionals. The case includes 24 charged for their role in diverting opioids to “pill-mill” clinics.
The only other Western New York defendant in the massive case is Jillian Marks of Orchard Park, a licensed nurse practitioner, charged with obtaining controlled substances through fraud, wrongful use of government seal and identity theft.