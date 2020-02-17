SARANAC LAKE — Hoping to boost tourism, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a free snowmobiling weekend for all out-of-state and Canadian riders.
Snowmobiling on the weekend of March 14-15 will be designated free for all out of state and Canadian snowmobilers. Registration fees are waived for the weekend.
“New York is home to more than 10,000 miles of some of the best snowmobiling trails in the nation, all with the backdrop of stunning natural beauty that has to be seen to believe," the governor said. "With this free snowmobiling weekend, we are encouraging visitors from far and wide to ... experience our great outdoor recreational activities for themselves and further strengthen New York’s booming tourism industry."