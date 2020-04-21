Cuba village board to meet via Zoom in May
CUBA — The Cuba Village Board’s regular monthly meeting will be available to view online via Zoom at 7 p.m. May 11, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing procedures.
Those interested in attending the Zoom meeting via the internet may email the village clerk’s office by May 11 at 9 a.m., at which time an email invitation will be sent out.
Email the clerk’s office with the subject “Requesting Invitation to 5/11/2020 Zoom Board Meeting” to vocubany@gmail.com.