CUBA — The largest fundraiser for the Elder Fund at Cuba Memorial Hospital, the Elderfest, proved to be another success Friday afternoon.
The weather couldn’t have been better for the sixth annual outdoor event on the lawn in front of the hospital cafeteria. The weather was sunny and a breeze kept things cooled off under the tents.
About 75 residents, employees and family members were there, said Norma Kerling, CEO of CMH.
“Everybody all pitches in,” she said. “Everybody at the hospital because it’s for the residents and their families.”
Everybody was enjoying the grilled hot dog picnic lunch, the bake, cookbook and T-shirt sales and the basket raffle, full of donated items. Carnival games and pony cart rides kept the youngsters, whose families were there visiting, happy. Meanwhile everyone enjoyed the music of Cindy Sue and Brian, and their dog, Macho, who was a crowd favorite for his part in “How Much Is That Doggy In the Window?”
The event was born from the Culture Change Committee, which the hospital had formed to promote a more “homelike culture,” according to Kerling. After some input from the residents, it was decided that a summer picnic with food, raffles, games and live music would be perfect, so Elderfest began.
“It has continued to be a treasured event each summer,” Kerling said. “The elders enjoy actively participating in planning and executing the event — manning games, engaging with all who attend, and running raffles, etc. The money raised at the event goes back into the resident council funds for future events.”