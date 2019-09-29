CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library received 71 new books through a Children’s Book Project grant award from the Pilcrow Foundation over the summer.
The foundation works to provide new hardcover children’s books to rural public libraries.
In addition, the Cuba library received 23 math and science books donated from Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman of Colorado. The purchases of these books — worth more than $1,200 — was made possible by a $400 matching grant provided by the Friends of the Cuba Library Inc.
“We focused on selecting award-winning books featuring diverse characters,” Tina Dalton, library director, said. “All children deserve to see themselves in books, to relate to the characters on the page, so we are excited to add books that will allow them to know they are not alone.”
Dalton particularly thanked the Friends of the Cuba Library for their support.
“The Friends do a lot to support our efforts here at the library — book sales, bake sales, dinners and volunteering — we are very thankful for their work on behalf of the Cuba community,” she said.
Stop by the library to learn more about the Friends group or to see the selection of books provided by the Pilcrow Foundation. To learn more about the Cuba Library, visit cubalibrary.org.