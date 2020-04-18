WELLSVILLE — Andover-based Certified Safety Products of New York Inc. (CSPNY) has retooled the company’s sign-making production and is now manufacturing face shields for Jones Memorial Hospital.
After discussing how the company could support the local community and Jones Memorial during the COVID-19 pandemic with CSPNY owner Christine Joyce, Jimmy Joyce reached out to Jones CEO Eva Benedict to see what the hospital needed, and how CSPNY could help. Jimmy Joyce is the company’s sales manager.
“When Eva asked if we had the ability to manufacture face shields, we knew exactly how we could help support the hospital,” said Jimmy Joyce, giving much of the credit for production to Tony Cook, who runs daily operations and has been in charge of assembly.
“The process of producing face shields uses many of the same tools used in making signs, so the transition was fairly simple,” Joyce said.
He spent several hours on-line, looking at various images and noting the details of each component, comparing what he found with the sample shield provided by JMH.
“I reached out to my suppliers in the sign industry to see what clear plastic options would work, ordered several samples, and found the one that worked best,” Joyce said.
The most difficult part was finding the other parts of a face shield — the elastic for the head bands, plastic clips to connect the elastic to the plastic, and foam forehead strips.
“Many of the usual sources are out of these because of the demand,” he said.
The small first-run of 30 face shields has been delivered to Jones.
“I wanted to make sure everyone is happy with them before we went into full production,” Joyce said. The facility expects to produce a minimum of 30 to 50 face shields a day, depending on the workload and the crew on hand. “With this epidemic, both items change daily so it’s hard to get a specific number,” he said.
“Jones Memorial is very appreciative of everyone at Certified Safety Products of New York for stepping up and making face shields for our caregivers,” said Benedict. “Maintaining the supplies needed to keep our front line staff safe while they care for our patients is a top concern. Being able to purchase these supplies from a local manufacture is truly a win-win situation and a wonderful example of the commitment the Joyce family has to this community.”
CSPNY is a local family owned and operated business with 30 employees.