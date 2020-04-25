OLEAN — Community Bank has donated $45,000 to support local communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, moving its Good Neighbor Day ahead by several months in 2020.
Good Neighbor Day normally falls in September.
“At Community Bank we are committed to facing these challenging times together and we are dedicated to ensuring we help those in need,” president and CEO Mark Tryniski said. “We are honored to give back to the communities we serve, work and live in, by supporting our neighbors.”
In the Southern Tier, Community Bank has donated to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, which serves Olean and Wellsville, as well as Bradford, Pa.; Clarksville Ambulance Service; the Belfast Lions Club; Alfred Area Food Pantry; the village of Westfield Fire Department; and Turning Point in Bath.