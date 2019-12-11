HOUGHTON — Houghton College will host its 33rd annual Christmas Art and Craft Fair on Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the Reinhold Campus Center.
The fair features more than 50 local vendors selling handcrafted items such as pottery, woodworking, jewelry, artwork, wool clothing items and other gifts for the holidays. This event is free to browse and open to the public.
Vendors will be selling their wares on the main and lower levels of the Campus Center, offering two full floors of items to peruse.
The event includes giveaways on both days, with special prizes offered by the vendors. Each purchase made during the event means an additional chance to win one of these unique, handpicked items.