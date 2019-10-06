FRIENDSHIP — The sun was shining Saturday on the people who were strolling through the village for the sixth annual Friendship Cheese Festival, which drew a crowd despite the cooler morning temperatures.
“This is the biggest event in Friendship every year,” said Megan Solomon, festival chairperson. “It’s going good. … Our Facebook page had 5,000 views so we hope to have about 1,500 people.”
While there were plenty of vendors to keep people busy while they warmed up in the school gym, Solomon said there were a few vendors who had yet to set up and expressed hope they would show up.
One empty vendor space, a disappointment for festival goers, was the absence of Saputo Cheese. Their table, draped in a black Saputo banner, had a sign which read “We are sorry that we could not be here today. We have recently lost an important member of our Saputo family. We appreciate your support as we grieve our friend and colleague.”
Great Lakes Cheese from their Empire plant in Cuba was there though, and Colleen Ritter was kept busy, handing out samples of fresh cheese curd, sharp and extra-sharp cheddar, crackers, pepperoni and nuts.
Many of the other vendors had curd, cheese and crackers set out with their wares, hoping to encourage people to stop and sample, as well as make a purchase.
Donna Shelton was a new vendor at the festival this year, having just moved from Wyoming County. She was there with homemade wax melt tarts, but also makes goats milk soap, lotion and lip balm.
She was just one of about 30 vendors and organizations who were there, selling everything from jewelry to home décor items to popcorn from the Boy Scouts.
Carleen Murphy and her mom, Norma Andrus of Black Creek were there supporting the basket raffle benefitting Girl Scouts, trying to decide which of the 20-plus items they would go for.
“We’ve made this an annual event so we come here every year,” Murphy said. Andrus enjoyed seeing the people and looking at the crafts.
Gerald Bonney of Bolivar was there with his wood-burned cutting boards and fishing boxes, drawings and watercolors of barns and other subjects that caught his eye.
As the temperature began to rise, more people left the warmth of the school building and ventured out. Many were buying coffee and mini-doughnuts from the food trucks parked on the street, while they looked over the 75 cars brought in for the annual show, filling the main drag through town and spilling a nearby parking lot.
One of the most popular attractions at the festival was Rescue Pups, a small dog rescue organization in Friendship run by Lisa Hitchcock, that has over 9,600 followers on Facebook. She was there with volunteers Jordan Manley and Anna Riley.
Those who stopped by to see the puppies and small dogs were invited to step over the gate, sit down and play a while and there were a lot of festival goers taking advantage of getting a little puppy love.
Hitchcock explained that she takes all dogs of any age and any breed that come her way, all the ones that no one else wants, and hopes to start a food pantry for animals.
“I picked up a dog, Sugar,” Hitchcock went on to explain. “There was no one to take her so I picked her up last Saturday and she had eight puppies Saturday night.”
She even has a Caucasian Ovcharka, a very, very large dog originally bred in Russia.
Festival food is always a draw, and Phoenix Alley soon began to fill with people looking for brats, German potato salad and tacos sold by Friendship Hardware.
On Main Street, vendors and businesses invited people to look over their wares, many of whom were munching on the hot dogs and hamburgers and sipping the cider slushies sold by school students. One class had the benefit of the smell of their chicken barbecue enticing people to stop there for lunch.
There was no competition between the classes selling lunch items and baked goods though. All students were rewarded, as 100% of the proceeds from the festival are donated each year to the school’s Scholarship Fund, according to Solomon.
Students were also invited to share in the festival by writing essays on what community and community service means to them. $500 scholarships were awarded to the two essays judged the most compelling.