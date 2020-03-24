WELLSVILLE — A body found wrapped in a sheet and plastic garbage bags on a bank of the Genesee River has led to murder charges against six Wellsville people, state police report.

Troopers said they found the body of Nicholas A. Burdge, 23, of Wellsville, along Jack Bridge Road on Sunday after receiving a report of the body.

Police said the body was wrapped in a sheet and plastic garbage bags and that Burdge had been beaten to death. A State Police Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) and Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) personnel responded to the scene, while an underwater recovery unit checked the Genesee River for further evidence.

Through fingerprints and tattoos, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Burdge.

“Further investigation by the BCI, including interviews and interviews with family and friends of Burdge, led to the identity of the suspects,” state police said in a press statement.

On Monday, BCI with the assistance of the Wellsville Police Department, charged Dylan L. Coomer, 26, Brandon J. Poehmel, 21, Lawrence C. Haxton III, 34, Howard M. Burroughs, 41, and a 16-year-old juvenile, all of Wellsville, with second-degree murder, a class A felony, and first-degree manslaughter, a class B felony.

Additionally, Richelle L. Kyser, 28, of Wellsville, was charged Monday with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.

On Tuesday, the BCI charged Kristopher Delill, 38, with second-degree murder and and first-degree manslaughter. A 17-year-old juvenile was also charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor.

State police said the cause of Burdge’s death “was from multiple injuries that encompass blunt force and sharp force trauma after the suspects allegedly tied Burdge to a chair and beat him repeatedly at a residence in the village of Wellsville.”

Police said the suspects later allegedly took Burdge to the Genesee to dump the body.

All the adult suspects were arraigned at Allegany County Court and the juveniles were arraigned in Youth Court.