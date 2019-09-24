WELLSVILLE — Allegany County History Awareness Week officially kicked off Monday evening with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the David A. Howe Memorial Library in Wellsville.
The celebration of local history, now in its fourth year, originated when a group of town and county historians came to the conclusion that local schoolchildren were not getting a sufficient amount of history in their educational diets.
“We saw a vacuum … our school children were not really receiving the history education that we had hoped that they might,” said Belfast historian William Heaney. “There was less focus in the last 15 years on global history and American history, even, than on policy and current events.”
To remedy this, the historians envisioned a week-long event that would draw in residents from all over Allegany County, particularly students, to attend a series of exhibits and lectures showcasing the rich history of the area.
The exhibits, housed in three rooms at the Howe Library, will be open to visitors all week, with Allegany County schoolchildren bused in. Around 13 schools are expected to participate.
Eric Baldwin, a middle school social studies teacher at Bolivar-Richburg Central School, was taking in the exhibits before the ceremony. As he is bringing his students over later in the week, he was doing some reconnaissance in order to create a scavenger hunt activity.
“This is my first year,” said Baldwin, noting that he intends to keep bringing students for as long as the event is held. “I think it will be really neat for them to see Allegany County has connections to national history. They’ll be able to see that even coming from a small town they, too, can have an impact.”
Michelle Wagner, a home-schooling mother from Andover, brought her four children to the opening. “I like it. I enjoy that the people here talk to me, and include my kids,” she said.
Wagner was convinced that the annual event was successful in creating a public awareness of local history, noting “the museums and preservation societies really help bridge that gap.”
The children in attendance seemed particularly impressed with the large ship models built by Jerry Kirk; especially the 11-foot-long U.S.S. Boston guided heavy missile cruiser, which weighs in at just under 200 pounds.
Asked for her favorite part of the exhibit, Kaelyn Capute, 13, of Andover smiled, “Jerry’s boats. Especially how he built them.”
Throughout the exhibit space, other displays feature heavyweight boxer John L. Sullivan, including one of his championship belts and a set of brass knuckles; the history of the Shawmut Railroad; the rough-and-tumble history of Houghton’s “Jockey Street,” now Route 19; L. Frank Baum, author of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” and one-time resident of Richburg; the history of the original Allegany County Courthouse, now Angelica’s Town Hall; and much more.
The exhibits will be open for school tours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Friday, and open to the public 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Each evening this week at 7 p.m., the library will also host a special speaker on various topics of local history. Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Allegany County Historian Craig Braack gave the first talk on the topic of how the current county and town lines came to be. The schedule for the rest of the week is:
n Tonight — Railroad historian Bill Burt will explain the background of the Erie Railroad.
n Wednesday — Jane Oakes will present a first-person narrative on early women physicians in the Genesee Valley.
n Thursday — Surveyor Jim Ball will present on early surveyors in Allegany County.
n Friday — English teacher Brendan Heaney will perform a first-person program on early surveyor Moses Van Campen.
The week-long event will conclude with “Voices of Our Past” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Palmer Opera House in Cuba. Featured will be first-person portrayals of the wife of Philip Church, Gabby Hayes, Frederick Douglas, Theodore Roosevelt and others. Refreshments of cider and doughnuts will be available.
In his remarks to the crowd before cutting the ribbon, Ron Taylor, president of the Allegany County Historical Society, tried to convey how proud he was with how successful the history week had become, even attracting some statewide attention as the first county to host a week-long event of this kind.
More even than the notice of officials in Albany, however, Taylor was pleased with the impact the event was having with local kids. “When we see the young people come in — that’s the paycheck for all the hours we volunteers put in,” he said.
Taylor and the rest of the organizers are not about to rest on their laurels, however. The event has made great strides since its beginning, with increased school involvement, student attendance and visitation from the general public, and they look to keep that trend going.
“We’re four years in,” grinned Taylor, “and growing.”