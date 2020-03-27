ALFRED — Seven Cattaraugus County residents have each been awarded scholarships to attend Alfred State.
They are:
Harley Robinson of Portville has been awarded a $80,080 Excellence in Education Scholarship. Robinson is slated to graduate in 2020 fr
- om Portville Central School and has been accepted into the forensic science technology (BS) program.
- Mackenzie Windus of Olean has been awarded a $80,080 Excellence in Education Scholarship. Windus is slated to graduate in 2020 from Olean High School and has been accepted into the surveying and geomatics engineering technology (BS) program.
- Clay Tingue of Freedom has been awarded a $31,520 Presidential Scholarship. Tingue is slated to graduate in 2020 from Pioneer Senior High School and has been accepted into the game & interactive design (BS) program.
- Marina Miketish of Olean has been awarded a $20,280 All-American Scholarship. Miketish is slated to graduate in 2020 from Olean High School and has been accepted into the mechatronics technology (BS) program.
- Jason Chacon of Olean has been awarded a $2,000 Academic Distinction Scholarship. Chacon is slated to graduate in 2020 from Portville Central School and has been accepted into the heavy equipment operations (AOS) program.
- Vinny Marchese of Franklinville has been awarded a $2,000 Alumni Scholarship. Marchese is slated to graduate in 2020 from Franklinville Central School and has been accepted into the business administration (BBA) program.
- Roland Thompson of Portville has been awarded a $1,000 Alumni Scholarship. Thompson is slated to graduate in 2020 from Portville Central School and has been accepted into the heavy equipment operations (AOS) program.