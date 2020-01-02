WELLSVILLE — Mark Brophy has joined the Jones Memorial Hospital management team as director of materials management.
He is taking over for the current director, Edward Wilson, who is retiring after 32 years at JMH.
With a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Bucknell University, Brophy came to Wellsville in 1990, working for ABB Air Preheater, Inc. After remaining with the company through numerous ownership and name changes, Brophy comes to Jones from Arvos Ljungstrom, where he was director of supply chain management for 13 years.
As the director of materials management at JMH, Brophy is the primary purchasing agent for a wide variety of materials, supplies and equipment for nearly every department at the hospital. In addition to inventory control and record-keeping and analysis, he will work with other department managers and coordinate with our affiliates at the University of Rochester on all capital equipment purchases.
Jim Helms, chief financial officer at Jones Memorial, thanked Wilson for his many years of service to the hospital.
"He has worked tirelessly to support Jones and control costs for over 30 years,” Helms said.
Of Brophy, Helms said the new director has decades of supply-chain and project management in his background.
"This position calls for careful management, fast decisions and firm control of detail, all things that Mark is experienced in,” Helms said.
A native of Williamsport, Pa., Brophy and his wife, Carol, live in Wellsville and have three children, Kayla, Taylor and Eli.