BELFAST — Surrounded by supporters Friday, state Senate candidate George Borrello opened his Allegany County campaign headquarters at 39 Main St.
“This campaign has given me the opportunity to meet so many extraordinary people — people who work hard, provide for their families, volunteer their time and contribute to our communities,” Borrello, a Republican and the Chautauqua County executive, said, saying he’s running to be their advocate in working to spur job creation.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said Borrello “has worked tirelessly” to address Chautauqua County’s challenges.
“He made county government leaner and more efficient, produced balanced budgets with no tax increases and tackled difficult issues through consensus-building,” Giglio said. “Now, more than ever, we need individuals with his leadership and collaborative approach in Albany.”
Borrello is seeking the seat left open when former Sen. Catharine Young stepped down in March to lead the New York Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell AgriTech.
A young Democrat, Austin Morgan of Freedom, is also running for the seat.