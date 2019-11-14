BELMONT — A Bolivar woman was sentenced in Allegany County Court Wednesday to five years in state prison on drug convictions.
Kerri R. Cobb, 31, was convicted on one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following incidents Aug. 27-28 in the town of Amity and the village of Bolivar, according to District Attorney Keith Slep’s office.
Cobb knowingly and unlawfully possessed 16 individually packaged containers of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Authorities said Cobb also knowingly and unlawfully possessed 12 glassine envelopes of heroin, a narcotic drug, with the intent to sell.
During processing at the Allegany County Jail on those charges, authorities said Cobb knowingly brought two glassine baggies of heroin residue into the jail.
Cobb was initially charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband.
In addition to five years in state prison, she was also sentenced to two years of post-release supervision.