BOLIVAR — Hannah Wiatrowski is the Bolivar-Richburg class of 2020 valedictorian, while Kaylee Middaugh is the salutatorian.
Hannah, daughter of Ryan Wiatrowsi and Heather Snyder, earned a cumulative grade point average of 94.75%.
Her academic honors and awards include the New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship Award, the Elmira Key Award, the Superintendent’s Award and high honor roll throughout her high school career.
She is a member of Science Club, yearbook, International Travel Club, orchestra and National Honor Society. Hannah has been active participating throughout high school in varsity cheerleading and volunteering for the youth football and cheerleading leagues.
She plans to study English with a concentration in creative writing at Keuka College, where she has been granted the Alumni Association Scholarship.
Kaylee, daughter of Nancy and Richard Middaugh, earned a cumulative grade point average of 94.61%.
She has earned numerous academic awards and scholarships, including the RIT Creativity and Innovation Award, University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Science Award, DAR Good Citizen’s Award, the Principal’s Scholar Award, Buffalo Business First’s Community All-Star status and high honor roll throughout high school.
She is a member of National Honor Society, president of the senior class, has participated in choir, band and jazz band as a first-chair trumpet player and is the president of those three musical groups as well. Kaylee been designated a scholar athlete participating on numerous athletic teams, including varsity soccer and indoor track as a team captain, basketball and track and field.
Her participation in numerous community service activities is extensive and she is especially active in 4-H and tutoring students. Kaylee is well respected by staff and peers for her drive, determination, passion for animals and kind and giving nature.
She attend St. Bonaventure University in the fall, where she will major in adolescent education and has been granted the Provost Scholarship. She plans to become a math teacher.