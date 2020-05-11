FRIENDSHIP — Aubrey Madison Bogart is the valedictorian and Charis Lynn Devlin Ruxton the salutatorian of Friendship Central School's Class of 2020.
Bogart, who has earned a cumulative average of 100.983%, is the daughter of Chris and Jill Bogart, and will be receiving an advanced Regents diploma with honors.
She has been a member of the school band and has participated in All-County Band all four years of high school, while participating in Area All-State Band as a freshman, junior and senior. She was also a member of the FCS choir her junior and senior years.
Bogart has been a member of the National Honor Society for her sophomore, junior and senior years and has earned high honor roll all four years. She was a member of Spanish Club as a freshman, Model UN as a freshman, sophomore and junior, the yearbook staff as a freshman and sophomore, the prom committee as a junior and the Scholastic Challenge Team all four years, serving as team captain as a junior and senior.
On Student Council, Bogart served as secretary her freshman, sophomore and junior years and she was president as a senior. Aubrey played basketball her sophomore year and soccer her freshman and sophomore years, while she worked at the Friendship Food Booth at the Allegany County Fair all four years.
Bogart will attend the College of St. Rose in Albany, with plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master's in business analytics.
Ruxton, who earned a cumulative average of 100.523%, is the daughter of Aimee Golden and Brian Ruxton, and will receive an advanced Regents diploma with honors.
She has been a member of the FCS band all four years of high school, and a member of the FCS choir her freshman year. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for her sophomore, junior and senior years and has earned high honor roll all four years.
Ruxton was a member of the Spanish Club her freshman year; the Adventure Guild her sophomore year; the Scholastic Challenge Team her freshman, sophomore and junior years; the Drama Productions Club her junior and senior years; the Big Bird, Little Bird Mentor’s Club her senior year; and Natural Helpers all four years.
She was selected to attend the American Legion Girls’ State her junior year and was nominated by her teachers and fellow students for the DAR Award her senior year. On Student Council, she was president her freshman, sophomore and junior years and vice president her senior year.
Ruxton played basketball her freshman, sophomore and junior years, soccer all four years and softball her freshman, sophomore and junior years — with her senior season canceled due to the pandemic. Charis has also been a member of the trap team all four years and worked at the Friendship Food Booth at the Allegany County Fair all four years.
She will attend Jamestown Community College as a USA Scholarship winner, with plans to study environmental science.