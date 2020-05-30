BELMONT — Celebrating its 20th year of bringing fresh farm-to-market products to Allegany County, the Belmont Farmers Market will be up and running June 4.
“We are looking forward to seeing and welcoming our old customers and new customers to the market,” said Deb Wagoner, market manager. “We’ll be smiling through our masks.”
Located at 5429 state route 19 N. in Belmont, the farmers market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the first Thursday in June through the last Thursday in October. This year it falls on Oct. 8.
There are new changes to the market this year, many due to COVID-19.
A face mask or covering is, of course, required to enter the market area this year, and social distancing of at least six feet apart must be maintained. The 6-foot distance will also be required between the vendor and the shopper.
While hand sanitizer will be available upon established entrance and exit points of the market, customers are being asked not to handle produce or products. The vendors will prepackage all produce and baked goods.
“We are asking customers to please follow the rules so our market can continue to operate and bring you fresh local produce and goods,” Wagoner said. “That’s what we really want, for people to feel safe. … As the restrictions lighten up, we’ll probably be able to lighten up too.”
The market is also asking that shoppers who pay in cash, do so with one, five and ten dollar bills to minimize the change required.
For those who prefer online shopping, it’s now available at belmontfarmersmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com. Shoppers at the farmers market can register now and enter their credit card information for future orders. Credit cards will not be charged until the following Thursday after the order is picked up. A $5 distribution charge will be added to online orders that will help fund the expenses, such as bags and online fees that the farmers market incurs.
All vendors will be listing the available items each week, except for the Amish bakers. If a shopper wants a baked item, they can request it at the farmers market upon picking up their online order and it will be added.
“Customers can pre-order and pay with credit card, cash, check, EBT/SNAP, senior farm market checks and WIC farm market checks,” Wagoner said.
The market is providing curbside service for both online and on-site shoppers who don’t want to get out of their cars. When ordering online, a time slot can be chosen for pickup. While the times are set up depending on the first letter of the shopper’s last name, if that time isn’t convenient another slot can be requested.
If a shopper is uncomfortable with ordering online, they can just show up at the market and beep their horn. Someone will come to take their order and deliver it curbside.
Cornell Cooperative Extension will be providing recipe cards that will be distributed with every order, and plan to be in attendance to host cooking demonstrations as soon as restrictions are lifted and they are allowed back, as will the Allegany County Office of the Aging to distribute senior farmers market coupons.
As more local produce comes to the market upon harvesting, the farmers market is planning to offer Saturday online orders and pickup only. Times will be announced when Saturday ordering is available.
Started in 2000 by Walter Hofmann, the Belmont Farmers Market has one original vendor, Dick Benjamin, from Dick’s Bees, of Belmont.
He will be joining other vendors from across Allegany County, including: Wagoner Bees & Produce, a fourth-generation farm; Amish baked goods from Henry and Ada Stutzman; Snyder Hill Nursery; Mascho Homestead Farms; New Starts Farm; White Valley Farm; Hint’s Red Roof Maple; Randall’s Farm; Jara Farms; Ross Chalker Wood Crafts; The Grab Bag and Laurie McCarthy, an independent sales representative for Avon.
Carlin’s Chicken BBQ also be at the farm market on opening day to help celebrate their 20th season. On the menu is macaroni salad, baked beans, salt potatoes and a no-bake peanut butter cookie. Pre-orders are recommended call Carlin’s at (585) 610-9697.