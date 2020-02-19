FILLMORE — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Fillmore Tuesday night.
According to communications over the Allegany County emergency scanner, a working barn fire was called in at approximately 8:30 p.m. at 10470 County Road 23. Fire departments from Fillmore, Houghton, Rushford, Centerville and Wiscoy Rossburg were called to the scene.
At 8:52 p.m., calls were being made for additional tankers to report to the blaze.
According to Allegany County Real Property, the address is a dairy farm owned by Samuel and Sylvia Girod.