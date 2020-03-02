ROCHESTER — Several area students made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester.

Listed by hometown, they are:

ALFRED: Michael Hinz and Joshua Carstens

ALFRED STATION: Abby Fancher and Parker Bryant-Carty

ALLEGANY: Taylor Smith and Katie Volz

ALMOND: Jessie Matteson

ANGELICA: Katrina Temple

BELMONT: Jaiden Tripi

BOLIVAR: Sarah Werner

BRADFORD, Pa.: David Allen

CATTARAUGUS: Casey Krajenski

FRANKLINVILLE: Shannon Brown

LIMESTONE: Zachary Darrow

OLEAN: Yuvraj Singh, Jared Slavin and Destiny Treptau

PORTVILLE: Tony Smith

RANDOLPH: Alex Mitchell

SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa.: Andrew Walters

Tags

Loading...
Loading...