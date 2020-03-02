ROCHESTER — Several area students made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester.
Listed by hometown, they are:
ALFRED: Michael Hinz and Joshua Carstens
ALFRED STATION: Abby Fancher and Parker Bryant-Carty
ALLEGANY: Taylor Smith and Katie Volz
ALMOND: Jessie Matteson
ANGELICA: Katrina Temple
BELMONT: Jaiden Tripi
BOLIVAR: Sarah Werner
BRADFORD, Pa.: David Allen
CATTARAUGUS: Casey Krajenski
FRANKLINVILLE: Shannon Brown
LIMESTONE: Zachary Darrow
OLEAN: Yuvraj Singh, Jared Slavin and Destiny Treptau
PORTVILLE: Tony Smith
RANDOLPH: Alex Mitchell
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa.: Andrew Walters