The following local residents have been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester:

  • Shaelyn Black of Coudersport, Pa., Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
  • Duncan Bryant-Carty of Alfred Station, SUNY New Paltz, New Paltz
  • Shaylee Caulkins of Port Allegany, Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
  • Lillian Easterly of Hinsdale, SUNY New Paltz, New Paltz
  • Mary Kate Elenchin of Coudersport, Pa., Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
  • Victoria Grey of Cattaraugus, SUNY Morrisville, Morrisville
  • Shannon Nye of Wellsville, LeMoyne College, Syracuse
  • Maeghan Rodd of Alfred, LeMoyne College, Syracuse
  • Aidan Rozler of Salamanca, LeMoyne College, Syracuse
  • Cameron Spring of Allegany, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, N.J.

The following local residents have graduated in Fall 2019:

Rachel R. Flagg of Houghton, Wichita State University, Wichita, Kan.

