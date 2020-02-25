The following local residents have been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester:
- Shaelyn Black of Coudersport, Pa., Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
- Duncan Bryant-Carty of Alfred Station, SUNY New Paltz, New Paltz
- Shaylee Caulkins of Port Allegany, Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
- Lillian Easterly of Hinsdale, SUNY New Paltz, New Paltz
- Mary Kate Elenchin of Coudersport, Pa., Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
- Victoria Grey of Cattaraugus, SUNY Morrisville, Morrisville
- Shannon Nye of Wellsville, LeMoyne College, Syracuse
- Maeghan Rodd of Alfred, LeMoyne College, Syracuse
- Aidan Rozler of Salamanca, LeMoyne College, Syracuse
- Cameron Spring of Allegany, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, N.J.
The following local residents have graduated in Fall 2019:
Rachel R. Flagg of Houghton, Wichita State University, Wichita, Kan.