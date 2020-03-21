LATHAM — Several area members of the New York Army National Guard have received promotions.
They are:
- Christopher Aldrich of Scio, assigned to Company E (Forward Support Company Brigade Engineer Brigade), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, to the rank of second lieutenant.
- Maggie Sawyer of Portville, assigned to Troop B, 2-101st Cavalary, to the rank of private first class.
- Aleksandr Main of Olean, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2-101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), to the rank of private first class.
- Edward Westfall of Franklinville, assigned to Headquarters, 153rd Troop Command (Brigade), to the rank of staff sergeant.
- Darin Fenske of Wellsville, assigned to Troop B, 2-101st Cavalry, to the rank of specialist.
- Toval Reeder of Wellsville, assigned to Troop C, 2-101st Cavalry, to the rank of specialist.