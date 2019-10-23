BELMONT — Towns and villages across Allegany County have 184 candidates is running for 153 offices, and the town of Cuba has one of the most contested elections for councilman in the county.
With only two positions up for grabs, there are four residents vying for the slots.
Running on the Republican line are Melodie Farwell and Richard Patterer, the current dog control officer, who is also running on the Independence line with Michael M. Weber. Jeff Griswold is running on the Retired MSGT Party line.
Running unopposed for the two assessor positions are the two incumbents, Richard H. Truax Jr. and Merlin G. Briggs, both on the Republican line.
Incumbent Lee James is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line and incumbent Chad Smith is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
Other town and village races include:
- Town of Alfred — Daniel D. Acton Jr. is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Sandra L. Cameron is running unopposed for justice on the Democratic line; Wendy Dailey and Fion MacCrea are running unopposed for two councilman positions on the Republican line; Robert L. Halsey is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Town of Allen — Dick Gelser is running for one of two slots for councilman on the Democratic line against Ed Allen Jr. and Judy Allen, both running on the Republican line; Mike Sherlock, is running for superintendent of highways on the Republican line against Richard Hunt on the R Hunt for Highway line; Diane Harris is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; James VanDewalker is running unopposed for town clerk on the Libertarian and Clerk for Allen lines; Scott McGeorge is running unopposed for justice on the Republican line; Beth Dennis is running unopposed for tax collector on the Republican line.
- Town of Alma — Karen Dickerson and Diane M. Cox are running for one of two positions for councilman on the Democratic line against Jerry Currier and Steve Dickerson Sr., both of whom are running on the Republican line.
- Town of Almond — Dawn Wildrick Cole is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Shelly Stevens is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Dan Hegarty and Lawrence A. Perry are running unopposed for two councilman slots, both on the Republican line.
- Town of Amity — Bill Bigelow is running for superintendent of highways on the Republican line against Harold W. Mitchell on the Mitchell for Highway line; John Francisco is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Kristine Young is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Dennis Stack is running unopposed for justice on the Republican line; Mark Hand and Donald Skinner are running unopposed for two councilman positions, both on the Republican line.
- Town of Andover — Amanda Joyce Phelps is running for town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line against Tasha L. Rossrucker on the Rossrucker for Clerk line; Heather M. Simon on the Democratic line and Joseph W. Kent on the Republican line are running unopposed for two councilman positions; James M. Frungillo is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on both the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Village of Andover — Bill Emery is running unopposed for trustee to fill a vacancy on the Emery for Trustee line.
- Town of Angelica — Robert L. Jones is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Sherri A. Presutti is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Robert H. Evans is running unopposed for justice on the Republican line; Donald C. Case and Elwyn C. Gordon are running unopposed for two councilman slots, both on the Republican line; Kevin E. Demick is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Village of Angelica — Michael R. Trivisondoli is running unopposed for mayor on the Republican line; Todd Haggstrom and Robert Perry Jr. are running unopposed for two trustee positions, both on the Republican and Common Sense lines.
- Town of Belfast — David Jennings is running for supervisor on the Republican line against Annette Kish on the Kish for Supervisor line; Bronwyn Enders is running for justice on the Democratic line against Dawn Young, who is running on the Republican line; Andrew L. Chamberlain and David L. DeRock are running unopposed for two councilman slots, both on the Republican line; Robin Owens is running unopposed for tax collector on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of Birdsall — Cynthia Gowiski is running unopposed for supervisor on the Democratic and Republican lines; while Matt Broughton and Jonathan Temple are running unopposed for two councilman positions, both on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of Bolivar — Ricky Gould is running unopposed for supervisor on the Democratic line; Sharon Evingham is running unopposed for councilman on the Democratic line. There is no candidate on the slate for the second open councilman position.
- Town of Burns — Keith Karnes is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Mary Duthoy is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Democratic line; Rick O. Butler and Dianne L. Freiner are running unopposed for two councilman slots, both on the Republican line; Steve Mullen is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Democratic line.
- Town of Caneadea — Michel Cox is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Nancy M. Fusco is running unopposed for justice on the Republican line; and Douglas Behen and Mary Jo Cronk are running unopposed for two councilman positions, both on the Republican line.
- Town of Centerville — Ronald Pixley and Max Hodnett, both on the Republican line, are running for one of two councilman slots against Eric Sporysz and Phil Gerretsen, who are both running on the Liberty Party line; Marc Bliss is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Barbara Covert is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Luke C. Heitzman is running unopposed for justice on the Republican line; Kaleb Armison is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Town of Clarksville — Michelle K. Mascho is running for town clerk/tax collector on the Democratic line against Julie Jones, who is running on the Republican line; Ronald Truax is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Don Sturdevant Jr. and Dennis Vespucci are running unopposed for councilman, both on the Republican line; Joseph Tavano is running unopposed for councilman to fill a vacancy on the Republican line.
- Town of Friendship — Stephen Ritter is running for one of two councilman slots on the Democratic line against Linda Mascho and Carolyn Carney, who are both running on the Republican line; Russell Hall is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line.
- Town of Genesee — Karen L. Reynolds is running against Carol L. Palidar for assessor, both on the Republican line; Alex Smith is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Bonita S. Brunner is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Robert Pritchard is running unopposed for justice on the Republican line; Howard Cornwall and Alyn E. Holcomb are both running unopposed for two councilman positions, both on the Republican line; Benjamin R. Reynolds Sr. is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Town of Granger — Thomas Voss is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Deborah White is running unopposed for town clerk on the Republican line; Scott McGeorge is running unopposed for justice on the Republican line; Justin M. Bennett and Joshua D. James are running unopposed for two councilman positions; Kevin J. Slack is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line; Carolyn Ricketts is running unopposed for tax collector on the Republican line.
- Town of Grove — Jonathan L. Gorton is running unopposed for supervisor on the Democratic and Republican lines; Susan Morris is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Democratic and Republican lines; David Trickler is running unopposed for justice on the Democratic and Republican lines; Michael Dieter and James Myers are running unopposed for two councilman positions, both on the Democratic and Republican lines; Vernon Marble is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of Hume — Dawn M. Bentley is running for town clerk/tax collector on the Democratic and Bentley for Clerk/Collector lines against Susan Bodnar, who is running on the Republican line; Jim Wolfer and Joel Clark are running for councilman on the Democratic and Betterment of Hume lines against Bruce Hinz and Warren D. Smith Jr., who are running on the Republican line; Darlene M. Mason is running unopposed for supervisor on the Democratic and Republican lines; Kevin D. Peet is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Town of Independence — Jasmine Bledsoe is running for town clerk on the Democratic line against Shona L. Graves, who is running on the Republican line; Robert J. Ellison is running for one of two councilman slots on the Republican and Independence lines against William L. Meunier running on the Republican line, and Michael J. Smith on the Independence line; Jeri Reichman is running unopposed for supervisor on the Democratic and Republican lines; Dennis Graves is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line; Jackie Moon is running unopposed for tax collector on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of New Hudson — William Shuler is running unopposed for supervisor on the Democratic and Republican lines; Diana Young is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Democratic and Republican lines; Bonita Terwilliger is running unopposed for justice on the Republican line; Karen Perrigo is running unopposed for councilman on the Democratic and Republican lines, while John W. Vattes is running unopposed for councilman on the Republican line; and Chris Santangelo is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of Rushford — Charles P. Bliss is running for one of two councilman slots on the Republican line against Dennis Bliss on the Republican and Rushford United lines, Pamela J. Litchner on the Independence line and Deb Aumick on the Aumick for Council line; Cal Champlin is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican and Rushford United lines; Tracy J. Pastorius is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Republican and Rushford United lines; William Westfall is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Town of Scio — Kimberly Demick is running unopposed for superintendent on the Republican line; Connie Green is running unopposed for town clerk on the Republican line; James W. Ames is running unopposed for justice on the Republican line; Jonathan Elliott and Alissa R. Ramsey are running unopposed for two councilman positions, both on the Republican line; Skip Nickerson is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line; Corrine Glass is running unopposed for tax collector on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of Ward — James M. Lucey is running unopposed for supervisor on the Democratic line; Sue N. Wlasniewski is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Charles F. Deichmann Jr. is running unopposed for two councilman positions on the Republican line and Carrie Flanagan Watson is running unopposed for councilman on the Republican and Dedicated lines; Ryan Tucker is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican and Independence lines.
- Town of Wellsville — Shad Alsworth is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Danielle Osgood is running unopposed for town clerk on the Republican line; Bill Fish and Jesse Case are running unopposed for two councilman slots, both on the Republican line; Dean L. Arnold is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line; and JoAnn Green is running unopposed for tax collector on the Republican line.
- Town of West Almond — Al Hall is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican and Hall for Supervisor lines; Lenore Schmidt is running unopposed for town clerk on the Republican line; Ernest Schmidt and Scott Torrey are running unopposed for two councilman slots, both on the Republican line; and Jenna Kelley is running unopposed for tax collector on the Republican line.
- Town of Willing — Justin Ellison is running unopposed for councilman on the Republican line; Lester R. Fanton is running unopposed for councilman on the Republican line.
• Town of Wirt — Tricia Grover is running unopposed for supervisor on the Republican line; Nicolette de Cipkay is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Brent Howard and Mike Scott are running unopposed for two councilman positions, both on the Republican line; and Shawn Dunmire is running unopposed for superintendent of highways on the Republican line.