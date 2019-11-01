BELMONT — An Almond man was sentenced to five years of probation in Allegany County Court on a conviction of criminal contempt in the first degree, a class-E felony.
Juston Conklin, 26, had been additionally charged with aggravated family offense, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the office of District Attorney Keith Slep.
The charges stemmed from an incident April 19 on Steenrod Road in Friendship. Authorities said Conklin was involved in a domestic incident with a child present and, when leaving the scene before police arrived, he broke a porch window. The victim had an order of protection against him.
In addition to the five years of probation, Conklin was sentenced to six months of electronic home monitoring and given a five-year order of protection.