WELLSVILLE — Rising young professionals will have a chance to connect with mentors across business, industry, education and government Sept. 26 at the Allegany County Young Professionals’ second annual Mentor Mixer.
This year’s event is being coordinated in partnership with members of the Leadership Allegany Class of 2020, whose aim is to increase awareness of the importance of keeping young leaders in our communities and increase participation in the Allegany County Young Professionals.
The mixer is 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center.
Pamela Say, author and higher-education administrator, is the evening’s headlining speaker. She is vice president for institutional advancement at D’Youville College of Buffalo, but her roots extend back to Allegany County, where she was formerly the executive director of development at Houghton College and a driving force behind the creation of Leadership Allegany.
“The future economic vitality of Allegany County businesses, academic institutions and communities is closely tied to our ability to retain and attract young professionals,” said Angela McKay, assistant director of economic development and planning for the county. “As decision-makers and leaders in our businesses, academic institutions and communities, Allegany County mentors’ engagement with a rising generation of leaders is vital for the future of a vibrant and sustainable Allegany County.”
The Mentor Mixer is part of a slate of social and service activities extending through the spring of 2020, including service events at the Wellsville Community Kitchen on Saturday and Nov. 16, professional development opportunities and the annual holiday gathering in December.
Mentors and young professionals who are interested in attending can either RSVP online, or by contacting McKay by (585) 268-7447 or by email at angela.mckay@alleganyco.com.