ALFRED — Following up on what organizers say was a well-attended Mentor Mixer event in September, Allegany County’s Young Professional Group will host their annual holiday party 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Alfred University’s Howell Hall.
As the second and final large-scale social event of the fall 2019 schedule, organizers are hopeful for a sizeable turnout at this festive annual gathering.
“This past September’s Mentor Mixer event was held in partnership with Leadership Allegany and we were pleased with how many new people we were able to reach through that partnership,” said Angela McKay, Allegany County’s assistant director of economic development. “In this final event of 2019, and our first event in Alfred, we hope that those new folks will come out again to join us for what is sure to be a fun evening.”
Young professionals, entrepreneurs and mentors are all invited to attend and dress festively in their favorite ugly Christmas sweater. Attendees will enjoy food and beverages, courtesy of the university, door-prizes including gift cards for local shopping and dining experiences, and networking with various community leaders.
Mentors and young professionals who are interested in attending can either RSVP online, or by contacting Angela McKay by phone at (585) 268-7447 or by email at angela.mckay@alleganyco.com.