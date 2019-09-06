BELMONT — Linda Edwards, retired Allegany County STOP DWI coordinator and Youth Bureau director, is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
Edwards was honored during the Aug. 27 meeting of the Allegany County Traffic Safety Board, receiving the state’s STOP DWI Program Lifetime Achievement Award from Maureen Kozakiewicz of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
The award states that Edwards is recognized “for your commitment to the STOP-DWI Program and for your many years of faithful service, loyalty and dedication, to reduce the dangers of impaired driving by alcohol and drugs to make Next York’s highway safer.”
Although Edwards retired in December 2018, she has continued her commitment to traffic safety in Allegany County as chair of the Traffic Safety Board.