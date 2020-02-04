WELLSVILLE — Allegany County United Way will continue its VITA program, as it does each year to help people complete their income taxes, but some changes are in store for 2020.
This program provides free income tax preparation services to hundreds of families in the county.
Director and VITA coordinator Amanda Joyce-Phelps explained, “Last year proved to be a little taxing for our staff and volunteers. In order to keep the VITA program in our community and run it successfully, we had to make some changes for the upcoming season.”
This year, filers are asked to call 2-1-1 to make an appointment to meet with a volunteer in the United Way’s Wellsville office. Filers will be asked to leave their tax information to be prepared by a certified volunteer tax professional.
“Once prepared, the filer will be notified and asked to stop back for the final step of reviewing the return,” Joyce-Phelps said. “ACUW will not be offering any face-to-face tax prep appointments this year, only drop-off appointments.”
She said this will prove to be a much more efficient way to run the VITA program. She also noted that filers can also prepare and file their own taxes online at www.myfreetaxes.com.
Filers must have an income of $66,000 or less in the 2019 tax year. Call 2-1-1 to make appointments.