WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County United Way has formed 365 Small Business Circle, with small business members committed to investing in the community.
”We are excited to partner with our local small businesses by offering an easy, but rewarding and meaningful way to give back,” said Mandi Joyce-Phelps, United Way program manager. “Small businesses are valuable assets to our communities and are part of what makes Allegany County so unique and charming.”
With an annual gift of $365 per year (or $1 a day) small businesses can join the 365 Small Business Circle. Donations stay local and help support individuals and families in need.
With a long history of sponsorship and giving back to the community, Fassett Lane Lumber Co. did not hesitate to join. Its 365 Small Business Circle logo decal is now displayed in its front window.
For more information, visit http://www.acuw.com or call (585) 593-0020.