Allegany County shared service meeting set for March 4
BELMONT — The 2020 kickoff meeting for the Allegany County Shared Service Initiative is set for 6 p.m. March 4 in the Belmont BOCES conference room.
A review of previous plans and accomplishments, a timeline for moving forward and any new potential projects for this year’s plan may be discussed.
Anyone with questions or comments may present them to Michelle Denhoff, planning and development specialist for Allegany County, by emailing denhoffmm@alleganyco.com. Registration for the meeting is not required but appreciated.