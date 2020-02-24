BELMONT — Higher sales tax rates are likely to stay on the receipts of Allegany County residents for another three years.
The Allegany County Board of Legislators votes 11-1 on Monday to request the state extend the county’s additional sales tax rate through November 2023.
Currently, the state collects 4% sales and use tax on most transactions. The county collects 3% normally, but since 2004 has collected an additional 1.5%, bringing the total sales tax rate in the county to 8.5%.
However, few legislators were happy to be in favor of the request.
“It amounts to something over $7 million that we would have to put on our property taxes,” said Majority Leader Mike Healy, R-Belmont, noting the county would be over its legal property tax limit if that were the case.
Under the state Constitution, counties are limited to collecting property taxes equal to 1.5% of the five-year average full valuation of the real property in the county. According to the resolution proposed Monday, the county is at 82.33% of its limit.
“It has been up into the 90s from time to time,” said Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, adding the county is also to lose about $500,000 in sales tax revenue because the state chose to use sales tax collections to cover the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities aid granted to towns and villages.
“We are taxed to death,” said Dave Decker, R-Cuba, who voted against the last extension in 2017.
And the higher rate is likely here to stay.
“I don’t think in any short-term view that we do (lower it),” said Crandall. “It would force us to raise property taxes or reduce services.”
Voting in opposition was Gary Barnes, R-Wellsville. Legislators Karl Graves, R-Wellsville, Dwight Fanton, R-Willing, and Judy Hopkins, R-Fillmore, were absent from Monday’s meeting.
“I just think that we have ½% more … is kind of a black eye for our county,” Barnes said.
Like legislators have done for more than a decade, Barnes said he proposed slightly lowering the rate — to a 1.4% additional tax — as a show of good faith to taxpayers, but the $450,000 loss of revenue drew limited support from his fellow lawmakers.
The sales tax extension resolutions have typically received some opposition. In 2017, the vote approving a three-year extension was an 11-4 tally.
The request will now head to the state Legislature, with the area’s delegation long supporting local decisions and making sure the bills get approved.
If approved by the state, Allegany County will continue to see some of the highest sales taxes in the state.
Across the 57 counties outside of New York City, 42 have an 8% sales tax, 11 counties are above 8%, and four counties have lower tax rates — with three collecting just 7%. New York City has an 8.875% tax rate, including a 4.5% local share and a 0.375% Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District surcharge.
That half of a percent can add up. For example, an Allegany County resident buying a $20,000 car will pay $100 more in sales tax compared to a Cattaraugus County or Steuben County resident. A Wellsville business investing $1 million in equipment would see an additional $5,000 cost compared to a business in Olean or Hornell making the same purchase.
Crandall said he is not sure why neighboring counties can keep their sales tax rate lower, but postulated that larger retail bases and populations mean higher collections without increasing rates.
The Allegany County sales tax was first implemented at 2% in 1968.
Brooke Harris, R-Alfred, noted that if the state took over all of the costs of Medicaid like other states do, the county would see a property tax decrease of about 30%, and there would be no need to have a higher sales tax rate.
Since the inception of Medicaid in the 1960s, the state has attempted to ease the burden of covering the disproportionately large population of recipients in New York City by requiring contributions from counties to cover the program’s costs.
Originally splitting the state’s half of the total budget 50-50 with counties, New York froze the counties’ contributions in 2015, and the counties now pay around 12% of the total program costs — less than half of what the cost to counties would be otherwise. The federal government covers the other half.