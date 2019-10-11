GENESEO — Two Allegany County residents face drug charges after a traffic stop in Livingston County.
Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reported Thursday that a deputy stopped Travis E. Murray, 40, of Wellsville, along with a passenger identified as McKenzie J. Barnes, 21, of Scio.
Dougherty said the deputy suspected that the occupants of the vehicle were involved in drug activity and that Murray was allegedly operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs.
Murray was taken into custody, while investigating deputies also found that Murray and Barnes were allegedly in possession of 40 bags of heroin. They also allegedly possessed cocaine.
Murray was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.
Barnes was arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of criminal possession in the seventh degree.
Deputies further allege that Barnes attempted to conceal some of the drugs on her person during the investigation and was additionally charged with felony tampering with physical evidence.