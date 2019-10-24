BELMONT — Allegany County officials are expected to vote in November on a $133.7 million budget for 2020.
Officials are mulling an 8.3% increase in spending over the 2019 budget. The tentative budget, filed Oct. 16, shows the largest increase in spending comes from juvenile detention.
The 2019 budget included no separate funds for juvenile detention, but a $9.18 million contract is included in the 2020 budget.
The increase comes as the state’s Raise the Age law, signed in 2018, requires counties to house inmates under the age of 18 in facilities separate from adult inmates. The county plans to contract out housing to an out-of-county facility.
Most of that expense will be offset by major increases in state aid. The budget calls for $25.8 million in state aid, up two-thirds from the 2019 budget. Non-property taxes — mostly sales taxes — are also budgeted to increase about $270,000. Overall, revenue outside of property taxes is expected to raise about 12% to $98.45 million.
Officials also plan to use $5.04 million in fund balance to offset increasing expenses — about 17 percent less than in 2019 — with $4.75 million for the general fund.
The proposed property tax levy is $29.78 million, a 1.62% increase. The tentative tax rate of $14.89 per $1,000 of assessed property value at 100 percent equalization represents a 1.62% jump.
The budget is available for review by contacting Clerk of the Board Brenda Rigby Riehle at rigbyba@alleganyco.com or at (585) 268-9220.
The tentative date for the budget hearing is 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in the board chambers in the Allegany County Office Building. The date is slated to be finalized at Monday’s board meeting. While some hearings on county budgets have been heavily attended over the years, many others have been attended only by county officials and media representatives.
Legislators are expected to vote on the budget’s approval Nov. 25, but Riley noted that could be changed to a later date if changes are necessary. The budget is due Dec. 20. If no resolution is passed at that time, the tentative budget plus any changes voted on by the board becomes the official 2020 budget.
That last situation happens rarely, Riehle told the Times Herald — only once in the past few decades during a contentious budget process about 15 years ago.
