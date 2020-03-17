BELMONT — The rapid increases in suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 is an unprecedented public health emergency facing all New Yorkers.
Allegany County has been directed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to immediately reduce the county workforce by 50% until March 31.
In response to this, Allegany County governmental departments and facilities will remain open; however, staffing will be reduced to essential employees. In order to meet the governor’s directive, county officials have implemented social distancing with limited face-to-face contact for the safety of our valued employees as well as the general public.
Department heads have been directed to formulate a schedule that meets this demand. Staff is being directed by their specific department heads and supervisors.
For the public needing to do business with any of our departments, we ask that you call ahead, rather than personally showing up.
Allegany County department heads are also working diligently and utilizing today’s technology to allow non-essential employees to work from home to further reduce staff and public exposure to the extent practicable. While they are home, these employees may be assigned work outside of their normal duties. The county may change an employee’s designation as either essential or non-essential at any time.
County officials thank the department heads and employees as they work through the unprecedented crisis — as well as the general public for their understanding as we continue to provide needed services.
The county will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.