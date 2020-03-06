WELLSVILLE — Allegany County economic development officials are pleased with the news this week that PM Research Inc. has a lease agreement with the Steam & Air Solutions business of Curtiss-Wright to utilize office space in the former GE/Lufkin site on Tarantine Boulevard.
The lease will allow 32 Curtiss-Wright employees to continue to work in Wellsville.
“The (Allegany County Industrial Development Agency) extends our thanks to Curtiss-Wright and PM Research for working together to reach an agreement,” said Craig Clark, ACIDA executive director.
ACIDA owns the former GE/Lufkin facility.
“This agreement is a testament to the creative collaboration and willingness of Allegany County businesses to work together to find solutions that benefit our local employees, local economy and our residents,” Clark said.
He added the cooperation “aligns with the ACIDA’s mission to retain and expand business” in the county.
In 2018 PM Research entered into a lease-purchase agreement, which included a payment in lieu of taxes agreement, with the IDA to acquire the facility in order to expand manufacturing space for the company’s Precision Armament division.
Curt Crandall, chairman of the Allegany County Board of Legislators, echoed Clark’s enthusiasm about the agreement.
“Utilizing the office space at the facility on Tarantine Boulevard to retain Allegany County jobs, while at the same time expanding PM Research manufacturing at the facility is great news for Allegany County,” he said.