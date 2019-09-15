About four years ago, a group of historians from Allegany County met to address a concern with what they saw as a shortfall in the level of exposure to local history area students were receiving.
The question was, what could be done?
Their solution, what became known as Allegany County History Awareness Week, had its origin in a perhaps unlikely source — the popularity of the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
Belfast Historian William Heaney was among those in that first meeting.
“We saw a vacuum … our school children were not really receiving the history education that we had hoped that they might,” he said. “There was less focus in the last 15 years on global history and American history, even, than on policy and current events.”
The key to getting kids interested in local history, they decided, was relevance. The ideal was to find a way to tie local history to larger ideas and events that the students would have familiarity with.
Hamilton, which had premiered early in 2015, was surging in popularity at the time, and Heaney noted that many were unaware of the connection between Allegany County and the famous Alexander Hamilton/Aaron Burr duel.
“Ask these kids, what does Allegany County have to do with Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr? Well, the pistols used [in their duel] came from Allegany County,” Heaney explained. The dueling pistols had been loaned to Hamilton by his in-laws, the Church family from Belmont.
Therein lay the genesis of the first Allegany County History Awareness Week. An attempt to obtain the original dueling pistols from their current owners, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, was unsuccessful, but the bank did agree to loan a pair of replicas.
The first Allegany County Local History Awareness Week in 2016 featured the replica pistols, among other artifacts, on display in the David A. Howe Library in Wellsville, nightly speakers on local historical topics, and was capped off by a gathering of speakers, actors, singers and other performers at Cuba’s Palmer Opera House.
While successful, that event was originally intended as a one-off. It wasn’t long, however, until community members started asking what Heaney and the other organizers were going to do the following year.
The decision was made to make Allegany County History Awareness Week an annual event.
Now in its fourth year, the celebration of local history has grown. Allegany County schoolchildren, largely fourth through eighth graders, are bused in to see the exhibits at the Howe Library.
“The number of schools that participate has grown from 10 up to 14. It has been very successful,” Heaney said, adding “We don’t charge anything. All events are free.”
In all, about 1,000 students are expected this year, and the evening history talks have drawn crowds of up to 300 in the past.
Running Monday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 29, the week’s activities kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Exhibition Room of the David A. Howe Memorial Library at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The theme for this year is “Allegany County people, places and collectibles.”
The exhibit at the Howe Library will feature much space devoted to the connection between Allegany County and L. Frank Baum, author of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” as well as an exhibit created by Houghton College detailing the rough-and-tumble early days of Houghton and “... how it turned from a rowdy Sodom and Gomorrah of Allegany County to the Weslyan Christian School it is today,” said Heaney.
The exhibits will be open for school tours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and open to the public 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The evening presentations begin at 7 p.m. in the library and will feature
• Monday – Allegany County Historian Craig Braack will explain how current town and county lines came to be
• Tuesday – Railroad historian Bill Burt will explain the background of the Erie Railroad
• Wednesday – Jane Oakes will present a first-person narrative on early women physicians in the Genesee Valley
• Thursday – Surveyor Jim Ball will present on early surveyors in Allegany County
• Friday – English teacher Brendan Heaney will perform a first-person program on early surveyor Moses Van Campen
The week-long event will conclude with “Voices of Our Past” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Palmer Opera House in Cuba. Featured will be first-person portrayals of the wife of Philip Church, Gabby Hayes, Frederick Douglas, Theodore Roosevelt and others. To close things out, students from Richburg elementary will sing “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” and “Somewhere over the Rainbow.” Refreshments of cider and doughnuts will be available.
The continued success of the event and the enthusiasm that the community has shown is a sign to the county’s historians that perhaps all is not lost. The county has a wealth of history; they key is finding the best vehicle to get locals, particularly young people, involved.
“Despite the fact that Allegany county has a low population … it is history rich in many respects, so we want to highlight that,” Heaney said.