BELMONT — In Allegany County voting Tuesday, four coroner positions in the county were taken by Republicans Dylan P. Foust (4,751 votes), Mark F. Rinker (5,381 votes), L. Herbert Williams (4,830) and Maynard “Bud” Baker (4,832) were elected.
Democrat Chester A. Gosper IV received 3,0511 votes.
District Attorney Keith A. Slep and Robert L. Christman (county clerk) were unopposed.
In the 57th Senate District race, won easily by George Borrello, the Chautauqua County executive, Borrello received 6,030 votes in Allegany County to Democrat Austin Morgan’s 2,053, a nearly 75% to 25% margin.
The unofficial winners in town elections in Allegany County were:
- Town of Alfred — Daniel D. Acton Jr. was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Sandra L. Cameron was elected justice on the Democratic line; Wendy Dailey and Fion MacCrea were elected councilman on the Republican line; Robert L. Halsey was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Town of Allen — Dick Gelser was elected for councilman on the Democratic line and Judy Allen was elected for councilman on the Republican line; Mike Sherlock was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line; Diane Harris was elected supervisor on the Republican line; James VanDewalker was elected town clerk on the Libertarian and Clerk for Allen lines; Scott McGeorge was elected justice on the Republican line; Beth Dennis was elected tax collector on the Republican line.
- Town of Alma — Karen Dickerson and Diane M. Cox were elected councilman on the Democratic line.
- Town of Almond — Dawn Wildrick Cole was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Shelly Stevens was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Dan Hegarty and Lawrence A. Perry were elected councilman, both on the Republican line.
- Town of Amity — Bill Bigelow was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line; John Francisco was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Kristine Young was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Dennis Stack was elected justice on the Republican line; Mark Hand and Donald Skinner were elected councilman, both on the Republican line.
- Town of Andover — Tasha L. Rossrucker was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Rossrucker for Clerk line; Heather M. Simon on the Democratic line and Joseph W. Kent on the Republican line were elected councilman; James M. Frungillo was elected superintendent of highways on both the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Village of Andover — Bill Emery was elected trustee to fill a vacancy on the Emery for Trustee line.
- Town of Angelica — Robert L. Jones was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Sherri A. Presutti was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Robert H. Evans was elected justice on the Republican line; Donald C. Case and Elwyn C. Gordon were elected councilman, both on the Republican line; Kevin E. Demick was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Village of Angelica — Michael R. Trivisondoli was elected mayor on the Republican line; Todd Haggstrom and Robert Perry Jr. were elected trustees, both on the Republican and Common Sense lines.
- Town of Belfast — Annette Kish was elected supervisor on the Kish for Supervisor line; Bronwyn Enders was elected justice on the Democratic line; Andrew L. Chamberlain and David L. DeRock were elected councilman, both on the Republican line; Robin Owens was elected tax collector on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of Birdsall — Cynthia Gowiski was elected supervisor on the Democratic and Republican lines; while Matt Broughton and Jonathan Temple were elected councilman, both on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of Bolivar — Ricky Gould was elected supervisor on the Democratic line; Sharon Evingham was elected councilman on the Democratic line.
- Town of Burns — Keith Karnes was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Mary Duthoy was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Democratic line; Rick O. Butler and Dianne L. Freiner were elected councilman, both on the Republican line; Steve Mullen was elected superintendent of highways on the Democratic line.
- Town of Caneadea — Michel Cox was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Nancy M. Fusco was elected justice on the Republican line; and Douglas Behen and Mary Jo Cronk were elected councilman, both on the Republican line.
- Town of Centerville — Eric Sporysz and Phil Gerretsen, were elected councilman on the Liberty Party line; Marc Bliss was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Barbara Covert was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Luke C. Heitzman was elected justice on the Republican line; Kaleb Armison was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Town of Clarksville — Julie Jones was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Ronald Truax was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Don Sturdevant Jr. and Dennis Vespucci were elected councilman, both on the Republican line; Joseph Tavano was elected councilman to fill a vacancy on the Republican line.
- Town of Cuba — Melodie Farwell was elected councilman on the Republican line and Michael M. Weber was elected councilman on the Independence line; Richard H. Truax Jr. and Merlin G. Briggs were elected for assessor, both on the Republican line. Lee James was elected supervisor on the Republican line and Chad Smith was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Town of Friendship — Linda Mascho and Carolyn Carney were elected councilman, both running on the Republican line; Russell Hall was elected supervisor on the Republican line.
- Town of Genesee — Karen L. Reynolds was elected assessor on the Republican line; Alex Smith was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Bonita S. Brunner was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Robert Pritchard was elected justice on the Republican line; Howard Cornwall and Alyn E. Holcomb were elected councilman, both on the Republican line; Benjamin R. Reynolds Sr. was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Town of Granger — Thomas Voss was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Deborah White was elected town clerk on the Republican line; Scott McGeorge was elected justice on the Republican line; Justin M. Bennett and Joshua D. James were elected two councilman positions; Kevin J. Slack was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line; Carolyn Ricketts was elected tax collector on the Republican line.
- Town of Grove — Jonathan L. Gorton was elected for supervisor on the Democratic and Republican lines; Susan Morris was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Democratic and Republican lines; David Trickler was elected justice on the Democratic and Republican lines; Michael Dieter and James Myers were elected councilman, both on the Democratic and Republican lines; Vernon Marble was elected superintendent of highways on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of Hume — Dawn M. Bentley was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Democratic and Bentley for Clerk/Collector lines; Jim Wolfer and Joel Clark were elected councilman on the Democratic and Betterment of Hume lines; Darlene M. Mason was elected supervisor on the Democratic and Republican lines; Kevin D. Peet was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Town of Independence — Jasmine Bledsoe was elected town clerk on the Democratic line; Robert J. Ellison was elected councilman on the Republican and Independence lines; William L. Meunier was elected councilman on the Republican line; Jeri Reichman was elected supervisor on the Democratic and Republican lines; Dennis Graves was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line; Jackie Moon was elected for tax collector on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of New Hudson — William Shuler was elected supervisor on the Democratic and Republican lines; Diana Young was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Democratic and Republican lines; Bonita Terwilliger was elected justice on the Republican line; Karen Perrigo was elected councilman on the Democratic and Republican lines, while John W. Vattes was elected councilman on the Republican line; Chris Santangelo was elected superintendent of highways on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of Rushford — Charles P. Bliss was elected for councilman on the Republican line; Dennis Bliss was elected for councilman on the Republican and Rushford United lines; Cal Champlin was elected supervisor on the Republican and Rushford United lines; Tracy J. Pastorius was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Republican and Rushford United lines; William Westfall was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line.
- Town of Scio — Kimberly Demick was elected superintendent on the Republican line; Connie Green was elected town clerk on the Republican line; James W. Ames was elected justice on the Republican line; Jonathan Elliott and Alissa R. Ramsey were elected councilman, both on the Republican line; Skip Nickerson was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line; Corrine Glass was elected tax collector on the Democratic and Republican lines.
- Town of Ward — James M. Lucey was elected supervisor on the Democratic line; Sue N. Wlasniewski was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Charles F. Deichmann Jr. was elected for councilman on the Republican line and Carrie Flanagan Watson was elected councilman on the Republican and Dedicated lines; Ryan Tucker was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican and Independence lines.
- Town of Wellsville — Shad Alsworth was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Danielle Osgood was elected town clerk on the Republican line; Bill Fish and Jesse Case were elected councilman, both on the Republican line; Dean L. Arnold was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line; JoAnn Green was elected tax collector on the Republican line.
- Town of West Almond — Al Hall was elected supervisor on the Republican and Hall for Supervisor lines; Lenore Schmidt was elected town clerk on the Republican line; Ernest Schmidt and Scott Torrey were elected councilman, both on the Republican line; Jenna Kelley was elected tax collector on the Republican line.
- Town of Willing — Justin Ellison was elected councilman on the Republican line; Lester R. Fanton was elected councilman on the Republican line.
- Town of Wirt — Tricia Grover was elected supervisor on the Republican line; Nicolette de Cipkay was elected town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line; Brent Howard and Mike Scott were elected councilman, both on the Republican line; Shawn Dunmire was elected superintendent of highways on the Republican line.