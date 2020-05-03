BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health has set its May clinics.
Immunization clinics will be available in Belmont by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 and May 18. Reproductive health clinics will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Belmont on Thursday and May 28.
Appointments for immunization and reproductive health clinics can be made at (585) 268-9250. For cancer services programs, call (877) 778-6857.
Due to the COVID-19 landemic, the WIC program will be conducting all WIC appointments via telephone. If you have an upcoming appointment, someone from the WIC office will call you approximately one week prior to your appointment. If you have not heard from WIC, call the WIC office at (585) 593-2533 and leave a message with a valid telephone number.
The ACDOH WIC Program continues to welcome new applicants.