ANGELICA — The Allegany County Democratic Committee will host a pancake breakfast and silent auction fundraiser Feb. 29 at 22 W. Main St.
The drop-in event is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome; you need not be a registered Democrat or even a registered voter to attend.
Along with other special guests, representatives from the New York State Federation of Democratic Women will be on hand to say hello and share information about their work.
Allegany County Democratic Committee members can pick up their petitions at this event.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for youth and are available online or from any committee member. Tickets will also be available at the door. To purchase tickets or to make a contribution online, visit the committee’s Facebook page (Allegany County Democrats).
The snow date is March 7. For more information, call (585) 409-5918 or email alleganydemocrats@gmail.com.