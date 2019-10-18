BELMONT — A Sardinia man was sentenced to three years in prison on a 2018 rape conviction.
The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office reported that Richard Baek, 29, was sentenced by county Judge Terrence Parker on Thursday to three years in state prison, 10 years post-release supervision, an order of protection, a $1,000 sex offender fee, $850 sex offender registration fee, $350 surcharge and $50 DNA fee.
Baek was convicted in a jury trial of third-degree rape, a class E felony. The charge stems from a March 6, 2018, incident in the town of Cuba.
Also sentenced in a separate incident was Mario Turner Jr., 28, incarcerated in the Allegany County Jail, on Thursday as a predicate felon to 2.5 years in prison, two years post-release supervision and a $325 surcharge.
Turner was convicted of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, following an incident May 17 in the town of Alfred involving possession of crack cocaine with an intent to sell, prosecutors said.