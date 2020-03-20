CUBA — The Allegany County Celtic Festival and Magee Family Highland Games will be held March 21 at the Palmer Opera House on Main Street.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. with musical entertainment by the husband and wife duo, “Step In Time” from Youngstown. Monte and Marcia Jones have performed at all seven festivals and are a true crowd pleaser.

Tickets for the silent auction will be available starting at 3 p.m., and the winners will be announced during the evening. Additional floor raffles will be conducted throughout the event.

The annual 200 Club Party and Silent Auction will again be held and the cash drawings are the real reason people attend this event! Drawings will begin at 5 p.m. There are 14 chances to win from $30 to the grand prize of $1,000.

Dinner will also be served around 5 p.m., which includes (all homemade) beef on weck; macaroni salad; baked beans from a family recipe; dessert; and beverage.

A $30 ticket will buy two dinners and two beers/wines. There will also be available coffee; hot and cold tea; lemonade; and water at no cost. Additional beer/wine will be available to purchase.

Tickets are available from Michele at the Palmer Opera House by calling (585) 365-2152 to leave a message; or at facebook.com/alleganycountyceltic.

The proceeds go to help fund the festival in June and to support local veterans programs. This year we will be supporting the Dwyer’s Program, which is a new veterans program in Allegany County.

Donations of baskets, gift cards, etc. are appreciated. They can be dropped off to Michele at the Palmer Opera House or one can call (585) 365-2152 to arrange pick up.