BELMONT — The Grant Committee of the Allegany County Area Foundation approved grant supportfor several organizations last month.
They are:
- Alfred Box of Books Library, for the Money As You Grow Bookshelf, financial literacy materials for young families, from the Allegany Fund, $600.
- Allegany County Association for the Blind for support for Spring 2020 amblyopia screening in Allegany County Pre-K classrooms, from the Allegany Fund, $400.
- Allegany County Department of Social Services for the Foster Care Christmas party, from the Wellsville Shop With A Cop Fund, $500.
- Boy Scouts of America Allegheny Highlands Council to offset the sudden increase in 2020 BSA summer camp fees for 30-plus campers from Allegany County, from the Allegany Fund, $800.
- Friendship-Nile Historical Society for renovations related to turning a recently donated building into a home for the society’s collections, from the Robert Christian Fund & Allegany Fund, $500.
- Genesee Rapids Baseball for support for the June visit of the Armed Forces Baseball Team, which will play the Rapids in an exhibition. This game will provide opportunity for outreach to area veterans, active and reserve personnel and first responders, from the Allegany Fund, $500.
- Scio FBLA Toys for Tots to help the Scio FBLA in its efforts to provide food and holiday gifts for children and families in need, from the Allegany Fund, $500.