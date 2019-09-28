WELLSVILLE — Allegany Arc has announced the promotion of Jessica Patterson to director of business information systems.
In her new position, Patterson is responsible for managing, implementing and enhancing software systems across all agency functions.
She began her career at Allegany Arc in 2015 in the finance department as the executive assistant to the chief financial officer and vice president of finance. She was named financial analyst in 2017 and financial and information systems analyst earlier this year before assuming her latest role.
Patterson has a bachelor’s degree in business management with a finance concentration from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Allegany Arc is a human services provider for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.