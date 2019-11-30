ALFRED STATION — Several happenings are planned at the Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church during Advent.
Each Sabbath on Saturday begins at 9:45 a.m. for Sabbath school and at 11 a.m. for worship hour.
On Dec. 21, at 12:30 p.m., there will be a Christmas fellowship meal hosted by the Christian Education Committee. The annual Christmas program follows the meal. At 3:30 p.m., a Youth Fellowship Overnight at Camp Farley Sutton is planned.
The Christmas Eve Service at is at 7 p.m. and the Christmas Day service at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Call the church office at (607) 587-9176 for more information.