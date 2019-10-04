ALFRED STATION — Alfred Station Fire Company will receive a $38,855 grant to help with recruitment and information efforts.
The grant will be used to provide an electronic sign to inform the community of company events and programs — including recruitment and outreach programs.
The grant, received through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants program, a Federal Emergency Management Agency initiative, was announced by Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning.
”Effective communication is critical as a community-service organization,” said Keith Stanley, president of the Alfred Station Fire Company. “In this digital age, an electronic sign will allow us to share programs and messages with a wider community audience in a timely manner.”