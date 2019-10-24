ALFRED — A frightfully good time is sure to be had by all who attend the upcoming Halloween concert at Alfred State.
The free concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday in the Cappadonia Auditorium in the Orvis Activities Center. Come and enjoy some family-friendly Halloween and spooky songs performed by Alfred State’s choral group, Voices, and the college’s Rock Band.
Director of Student Engagement Troy Morehouse said, “Our students have been practicing some very fun songs for this event and are excited to show them off. This concert should be a great time for the whole family.”